Fan Bingbing returns to screens after absence of tax evasion scandal

%MINIFYHTML9f9231f93124cbffa2c7e4af9a5eace413%

Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing is set to return to the screen after a two-year exile following the tax evasion scandal that caused her to withdraw from the limelight.

%MINIFYHTML9f9231f93124cbffa2c7e4af9a5eace414% %MINIFYHTML9f9231f93124cbffa2c7e4af9a5eace414%

The South China Morning Post reports that its period drama Win the world, a $ 70 million budgeted streaming series, will debut on Alibaba-owned Youku service on an unspecified date. Talent Television and Film produced the show. It also stars Gao Yunxiang, who was at the center of his own scandal two years ago when he was arrested in Australia and charged with sexual assault; He was acquitted of all charges in March of this year after spending 22 months in custody.

Originally, the project was slated to air in 2018 until scandals involving both drivers derailed and halted production. It is unclear if more filming has been done, but the series is reported to shrink from the originally planned 76 episodes to around 60.

In the series, Fan plays a widow and a prominent businesswoman who helps Qin Shi Huang (Gao), the founder of the Qin dynasty and the first emperor of a unified China, to finance the construction of the Great Wall.

%MINIFYHTML9f9231f93124cbffa2c7e4af9a5eace415%

The actress made headlines in 2018 when she lost permission for several months. Eventually it emerged that she had been accused of evading taxes as part of a government crackdown on celebrities, and authorities stated she owed about $ 36 million. After reappearing later that year, Fan accepted the charges and an additional fine of about $ 70 million.