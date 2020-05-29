Family of the Lynwood man who died after hiring COVID-19 I hope people consider the vulnerable – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe980deccc9430dd51bbb05790c58520313%

– Antonio Pacheco was a beloved coach for the Lynwood youth basketball team, a city commissioner, a husband of 21 years and a devoted father of two.

"He always liked giving, but he never expected anything in return," said Pacheco's son Alejandro.

Alejandro and his sister, Sabrina, still could not believe that their father died after hiring COVID-19.

The 42-year-old man was diabetic and survived on the only kidney his wife donated eight years ago.

Pacheco knew that his compromised immune system might not be able to resist an attack with the new coronavirus, so when he developed a fever and started vomiting last week, he was tested.

"When he got a positive result, not even an hour after getting the results, it was when he started to feel weak," Alejandro said.

He said his father started to panic and asked Sabrina to take him to the hospital, but he didn't get there alive.

"It was just him and me," said Sabrina. "The last words he said to me was that he was fine."

Pacheco closed his eyes in the car and stopped breathing. Sabrina called the police and stopped, but the paramedics were unable to revive him.

"I think he got scared," said Alejandro. "I think his blood pressure dropped, his sugar dropped."

Pacheco was a Compton native remembered for his willingness to help those in need.

"He gave a boy $ 100 who sold flowers when he was little," Alejandro said. "It made me cry. It also made the man cry.

And when the city learned of his death, officials presented the family with a certificate in honor and memory of his life.

But as companies begin to reopen and people begin to return to their routines, Alejandro and Sabrina ask that people take into account the most vulnerable.

"We still have to take precautions," said Alejandro.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover their costs as they mourn the loss of their father and husband.