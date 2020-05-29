Exclusive: Mayor Jacob Frey talks about what led to the abandonment of the third constituency – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey broke his silence about what ultimately led to the Minneapolis Police Department's withdrawal from the third Precinct building in south Minneapolis on Thursday, which was later overrun by crowds protesting the death by George Floyd.

That building was badly damaged in flames.

Up News Info asked him the following questions about what happened and why, and the following are Frey's responses.

When was the decision made that the police would (eventually) vacate the 3rd Precinct, even if the exact time for that to happen had not yet been determined?

Chief Arradondo and I made the decision yesterday afternoon to significantly reduce our footprint in the Third Precinct. We also decided early that the option to vacate the 3rd Precinct should be on the table as a way to help scale down and prevent close combat. Did you know for sure that it would have to happen?

No, but at approximately 9:25 p.m. When it became clear that we needed to divert resources from the Third Precinct to help provide a response to the activity at the center, I made the decision. I notified the Chief and then the Governor soon after.

What was the plan to maintain order in that neighborhood? In hindsight, it seems the city was content to let it overflow, which Up News Info sources shared with us, officials deemed to be the directive.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

On Wednesday May 27 around 6:30 after people started looting Target, Chief Arradondo called me to say we needed the support of the Minnesota Guard.

I called the Governor seconds after that call to officially ask him to provide that support.

The next day, early in the morning, a Commander and a Deputy Chief contacted the Commissioner of the Department of Public Security. They maintained close contact throughout the day.

Implementing an effective anti-looting plan in 11 commercial corridors would have been a daunting task. The Guard told us that they could provide approximately 100-200 members with 84 additional State Patrol officers. We knew it would be good enough to help with fire support, but not other pressing needs.

For the support they provided, we are grateful and even more so for seeing them offering additional support now.

We are a police force totaling approximately 800 with much, much less than that on active duty at any given time. Simply by the numbers, we were going to be overwhelmed. It is a matter of mathematics, not planning.

Our resources were beyond what was used. We had about 30 to 50 priority 1 calls that went unanswered at any given time, in addition to what was happening. We were overwhelmed.

All available officers were out.

What was your guideline to the police department regarding the use of force, arresting protesters, allowing the taking of buildings like the third compound and others?

Chief Arradondo and I prioritize the sanctity of life above all and we were both devastated to see the city overwhelmed.

Do you still trust Chief Arradondo? Should Voters Still Trust You?

He has built trust in the community throughout his decades of service to the city in which he grew up. His leadership has never been needed more.

My time working with Chief Arradondo has shaped me not just as an elected official but as a leader. I recognize that residents place a sacred trust in both of them, and I will never take that trust for granted.

What did you think of the governor's characterization today of handling the city of last night's crisis?

Pointing the finger in times of national crisis will not make anyone more secure. I have been in almost constant contact with the Governor for the past few days, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.

With the state patrol and national guard intervening, what is your role and that of the city now in maintaining order?

MPD is working alongside the Department of Public Safety as part of the Incident Command and collaborating closely with them overnight in the response.