Eva Marcille impresses fans with cool video explaining privileges

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account in light of the George Floyd case that horrified the world these days. Everyone talks about racism and similar issues and Eva also had more to say about it on her social media account these days.

The video Eva shared sparked a massive debate among fans in the comments.

A follower said: ‘This was very powerful, yet I want to instill in young blacks that there are many of us growing up in parenting homes. Many of us whose parents went to school and lived a very good life. There are many families of Cosby shows. And when you say black that this does not mean poor. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Please say this louder to the people behind! You are talking about me! I grew up in a wealthy home and neighborhood, graduated from college, and still didn't have the same opportunities as my white counterparts. Every job he had to win had to win. I wouldn't compare my family to Cosby's why … speaking of my experiences, we didn't think we were better than anyone. Just blessed a little more than others. Although my circumstances were different, I could still relate to this video. "

A commenter said: ‘agreed. I'm the product of the same thing: two-parent homes of parents with master's degrees. I hold one, however, with all this, we are not yet seen as equals and we have to go much further to reach that finish line. Even more so for those who did not have a "Cosby show,quot; education. This video sheds light on that disparity. "

Another follower said this: ‘not true. Tell that to the many poor, homeless, disadvantaged white people. You can't make excuses for not being where you want to be. Maybe you and the father of your children need to prepare and work hard to get where they want to be. "

Another fan said: ‘Just when I thought I had stopped crying 😭 then this video brought me back to my feelings. God help us ".

