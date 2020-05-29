Erica Mena celebrates eight months of being a wife with this amazing photo

Erica Mena has been making fans drool on social media lately with all sorts of spicy photos she's been sharing. She has been showing off her flawless snapback after her pregnancy, and fans can't believe that she managed to look what she looks like without any cosmetic intervention after pregnancy.

During the closure, Erica has been working like crazy and her efforts are definitely paying off.

Take a look at the photo she shared on her IG account to make her eighth anniversary of being a wife.

‘Officially 8 months of being a wife 💍 @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner’, Erica captioned her post.

A fan said: "And they said it would not last 3 months," congratulations and you look bomb ", and another follower published this message:" I see the shine, I am happy for you and for Safaree. "

One commenter said, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough," and another fan wrote: "@iamerica_mena I feel in your photos that you are missing the glow of your pregnancy." And everything that comes with it. "

Someone else posted this message: "You look fantastic, keep working hard and I could only imagine looking so beautiful!" And another follower said, "Gurl … don't make Safaree madder than he already is."

One of Erica's followers jumped into the comments and said, "When you're bad for no reason … after dropping 2 kids!" #Queendom ".

As previously reported, Erica continues to break the Internet with these hot photos she shares on her social media account. These latest photos he's been posting have fans saying Safaree is a lucky guy.

Make sure you check out a recent photo shoot that Erica shared on her social media account.

She wears a spicy swimsuit that allows her to flaunt all her best assets and left her fans in awe.



