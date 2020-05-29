EMS Providers Face Serious Financial Threat From Coronavirus Consequences

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
As our nation faces the greatest healthcare challenge of our lives, all of Colorado have been affected in some way by this deadly virus. The threat from this invisible enemy feels close, invasive and personal.

No one understands its highly contagious nature and its dire effects better than the brave Colorado paramedics, EMS technicians, and other first responders who serve on the front lines of this dangerously close battle.
to patients in dire need.

Emergency medical service providers are often the first and generally the only source of emergency and non-emergency care in rural communities. Serving at the intersection of health, public safety and public health, EMS functions as a safety net throughout Colorado.

Pandemic or not, when Colorado residents and our many visitors dial 911 for emergency assistance, they expect a trained EMS responder to appear within a reasonable period of time. The COVID-19 crisis has boiled the EMS funding problem that has been simmering for a long time, and unfortunately, we will soon come to a juncture where response times may be too long to save lives.

EMS providers, both public and non-public, face increasing financial stress due to three main factors.

First, with some of the lowest Medicaid reimbursements in the country, Colorado Medicaid fees do not cover the cost of ambulance services; And given the economic situation, the number of Medicaid patients has increased, exacerbating the problem. Even before this COVID-19 crisis, EMS providers of all kinds struggled to fund ambulance activities due to chronically low Medicaid reimbursements.

Second, as the number of normal hospital procedures has decreased dramatically, so has the number of ambulance trips between hospitals. Interface transport is a key component of the revenue mix used to finance EMS services; And without those non-emergency interface trips, ambulance providers find it increasingly difficult to continue funding their emergency services.

Third, the substantial decrease in the transport of patients to hospital emergency rooms due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus poses a serious problem for the balance sheets of ambulance providers. Across the state and nation, we have seen EMS providers work hard to treat patients outside of emergency rooms to avoid overcrowding and minimize exposure to COVID. Perversely, however, Medicaid does not reimburse EMS providers when treating patients at home.

In light of these issues, we ask state and local officials to work closely with our Congressional delegation to make the most of federal funds in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and to ensure that they are allocated. as planned: to support Colorado's public and private ground ambulance providers, among other healthcare providers, as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

We also ask the state to alleviate financial stress on the Colorado EMS system by increasing Medicaid payment rates and expanding the Colorado Medicaid Supplement Payment Program to include our many non-public EMS providers. Additionally, the state must establish a Medicaid reimbursement allowance for home treatment rather than requiring transportation to an additional point of care.

