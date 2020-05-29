EMS Providers Face Serious Financial Threat From Coronavirus Consequences

As our nation faces the greatest healthcare challenge of our lives, all of Colorado have been affected in some way by this deadly virus. The threat from this invisible enemy feels close, invasive and personal.

No one understands its highly contagious nature and its dire effects better than the brave Colorado paramedics, EMS technicians, and other first responders who serve on the front lines of this dangerously close battle.

to patients in dire need.

Emergency medical service providers are often the first and generally the only source of emergency and non-emergency care in rural communities. Serving at the intersection of health, public safety and public health, EMS functions as a safety net throughout Colorado.

Pandemic or not, when Colorado residents and our many visitors dial 911 for emergency assistance, they expect a trained EMS responder to appear within a reasonable period of time. The COVID-19 crisis has boiled the EMS funding problem that has been simmering for a long time, and unfortunately, we will soon come to a juncture where response times may be too long to save lives.

EMS providers, both public and non-public, face increasing financial stress due to three main factors.

First, with some of the lowest Medicaid reimbursements in the country, Colorado Medicaid fees do not cover the cost of ambulance services; And given the economic situation, the number of Medicaid patients has increased, exacerbating the problem. Even before this COVID-19 crisis, EMS providers of all kinds struggled to fund ambulance activities due to chronically low Medicaid reimbursements.

Second, as the number of normal hospital procedures has decreased dramatically, so has the number of ambulance trips between hospitals. Interface transport is a key component of the revenue mix used to finance EMS services; And without those non-emergency interface trips, ambulance providers find it increasingly difficult to continue funding their emergency services.

Third, the substantial decrease in the transport of patients to hospital emergency rooms due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus poses a serious problem for the balance sheets of ambulance providers. Across the state and nation, we have seen EMS providers work hard to treat patients outside of emergency rooms to avoid overcrowding and minimize exposure to COVID. Perversely, however, Medicaid does not reimburse EMS providers when treating patients at home.

In light of these issues, we ask state and local officials to work closely with our Congressional delegation to make the most of federal funds in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and to ensure that they are allocated. as planned: to support Colorado's public and private ground ambulance providers, among other healthcare providers, as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

We also ask the state to alleviate financial stress on the Colorado EMS system by increasing Medicaid payment rates and expanding the Colorado Medicaid Supplement Payment Program to include our many non-public EMS providers. Additionally, the state must establish a Medicaid reimbursement allowance for home treatment rather than requiring transportation to an additional point of care.

At the Colorado Association for Emergency Medical Services, we kept the state's severe financial challenges at the forefront of our minds as we considered possible solutions to the impending EMS crisis. As a result, the recommendations in this column would be state neutral or imply temporary increases in reimbursements, allowing our operations to recover from their current status.

As part of our state's emergency response, we believe that it is our solemn responsibility to draw public attention to this developing situation. We cannot allow the readiness of first responders paramedics and EMT to be another victim of COVID-19.

All of our expert epidemiologists believe that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over. As the fight continues, the people of Colorado will surely need a strong first line of defense in the form of an EMS system that works for everyone.

Scott Sholes is president of the Association of Colorado Emergency Medical Services, a nonprofit society.

from EMS professionals, EMS public districts and private ambulance service companies.

