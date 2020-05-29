Elon Musk Achieves First $ 800 Million Tesla Compensation Prize

%MINIFYHTML83b79f5650c16cd34d1933988d5dabbb13%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unlocked the first of 12 possible stock purchase options from the massive compensation plan he signed in 2018, and is worth nearly $ 800 million. The company revealed Thursday that Musk now has the option to buy 1.69 million of its shares because Tesla eclipsed $ 20 billion in total revenue over the past four quarters and a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion, the first. of a series of tandem milestones Tesla must strike for Musk to realize the full value of the plan.

%MINIFYHTML83b79f5650c16cd34d1933988d5dabbb14% %MINIFYHTML83b79f5650c16cd34d1933988d5dabbb14%

Tesla's share price was $ 805.81 when the markets closed on Thursday, meaning those shares are worth around $ 1.36 billion. But Musk only has to pay a "strike price,quot; of $ 350.02 per share to get them, under the deal, or a total of about $ 591 million, meaning he could get around $ 770 million depending on when he pulls the trigger. .

If Tesla's share price continues to rise, and the company reaches additional revenue targets, Musk could end up raising around 20.3 million new Tesla shares at that strike price, opening a path for him to raise tens of thousands of million dollars or more.

The complete plan could generate Musk tens of billions of dollars.

Musk does not collect a salary at Tesla, and the company originally classified the compensation plan, which replaced one from 2012, as a "performance risk award,quot; that "ensures that (Musk) will be compensated only if Tesla and all of its shareholders do it remarkably well. " Musk is already worth around $ 40 billion on paper, but he has downplayed his personal wealth. He repeatedly points out that he reinvests a large part of the money he earns in his own companies and is relatively cash-poor. But he also borrows against his Tesla holdings and puts that Money in your companies too, so the more of the company you own, the more money you will have access to in the future.

Confirmation of the award is found within Tesla's annual "proxy presentation," a document that sets out what shareholders should expect at the company's annual meeting. This year, that meeting will take place on July 7, according to the presentation. While many companies have held online-only shareholder meetings during the pandemic, Tesla says it will hold an in-person event at the Museum of Computer History in Mountain View, California, in addition to an Internet broadcast. The company is leaving room for that to change, however.

“(W) e will continue to monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state, and local governments. If necessary or advisable to protect our staff and shareholders, we will change the date, time, location and / or format of the 2020 Annual Meeting ”, writes the company.

Shareholders will have seven proposals to vote at that meeting, the first three are from Tesla. The first is to reelect Elon Musk and Tesla President Robyn Denholm to the board of directors, and approve the recently announced appointment of Hiromichi Mizuno. The second is to approve compensation for Tesla executives. The third is to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla's auditor.

%MINIFYHTML83b79f5650c16cd34d1933988d5dabbb15%

Proposition four is from shareholder James M. Danforth, who wants Tesla to start spending money on advertising, something Musk has avoided. Danforth says Tesla should "spend at least $ 50 / car produced to advertise its products / services in order to increase brand and product awareness and interest, achieve other goals set out in the endorsement statement below, and help to mitigate and / or reduce damage to Tesla's goals, objectives, reputation and finances. "

Tesla's annual shareholder meeting will be on July 7, and the company will welcome people in person.

Danforth says the advertising "became necessary at the time Tesla announced in Q1-19 that it would close retail stores and begin to focus solely on website-based sales." He says Tesla's ads could "mitigate and dilute substantial FUD (" Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt ") and disinformation campaigns sponsored by competitors and detractors around the world and drive the narrative more favorably," and "increase awareness and support to prevent climate damage worldwide. "

"Tesla's call to action through banner ads will ring out loud and credible to billions of consumers, many of whom don't know who Tesla is at all. This call to action has never been more necessary or important. than right now ”, he writes.

Tesla disagrees and recommends shareholders vote for the proposal. "While we appreciate shareholder feedback, we also believe that we have an experienced management team that is best placed to determine Tesla's day-to-day business operations, including our sales and marketing practices and expenses," the company writes. Tesla also disagrees with Danforth's assessment of the changes it made last year to its retail operations.

The fifth proposal comes from shareholder James McRitchie, who wants these votes to be measured by a simple majority, something he has done repeatedly in the past. Tesla recommends rejecting it.

Proposition six is ​​for Tesla to rule out forced arbitration. It comes from impact investment firm Nia, which argues that forced arbitration "limits employee remedies for wrongdoing, keeps misconduct secret, prevents employees from filing lawsuits in court when discrimination and harassment occurs, and it prevents employees from learning about shared concerns. "

"Continuing to rely on arbitration clauses when these protections can be removed, with retroactive implications, creates a long-tail risk for Tesla," writes Nia. "Investor concerns about non-transparent working conditions, which allow for possible harassment and discrimination, are particularly relevant to Tesla, which has faced allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination."

Tesla disagrees and recommends shareholders vote against the proposal. The company defends its use of arbitration, saying Nia "does not declare convincing support for a correlation between arbitration and harassment, discrimination or the limits of general employee complaints."

The final proposal comes from the Sisters of Good Shepherd of the Province of New York, who want Tesla to prepare a report on human rights violations in the companies from which he purchases raw materials. Tesla believes that the Supplier Code of Conduct and the Human Rights and Conflict Minerals Policy on its website and the company's annual Conflict Minerals Report (the 2019 version of which was released on Thursday) go far enough, and recommends that shareholders vote against the proposal.