Elijah Wood regroups with the co-stars of & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39; for the series & # 39; Reunited Apart & # 39; by Josh Gad

The actor who plays Frodo Baggins in the films of the & # 39; LOTR & # 39; He has met with Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Ian McKellen for the YouTube initiative.

The stars of "The Lord of the Rings" have regrouped for an upcoming episode of Josh GadYouTube reunion series.

After gathering the actors of "Splash","Return to the future"and" The Goonies ", the"Frozen (2013)"star has recruited Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boydand sir Ian McKellen for his latest initiative "Reunited Apart".

All the actors appeared from their homes during the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

On Thursday, Gad shared a preview of the meeting, which will air on YouTube on Sunday, May 31.