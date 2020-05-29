%MINIFYHTMLb444ff5cc2f39cabbecf7191f067135311%

Electronic Arts and the National Football League have renewed the exclusivity contract that gives the game publisher exclusive rights to perform so-called simulation soccer games, which is the classification used for photorealistic soccer games with names of licensed teams and players real.

The contract now runs through May 2026, although the financial terms of the deal, such as previous contracts between EA and the NFL, were not disclosed. The deal was voted on and approved Thursday, though Polygon reports that the terms were decided before today's vote between the team owners and that any vote on the renewal of the NFL video game license is simply a formality at this time.

While some soccer fans may have been waiting for the NFL to expand its license to other sports game franchises like 2K, EA and their To get mad Series will continue to be the only way to play simulation football for the foreseeable future. 2K Sports, owned by competing video game publisher Take-Two Interactive, signed an agreement with the NFL in March that grants it rights to make simulation-free soccer games. That means 2K cannot revive your To get mad competitor NFL 2K and is restricted to what the EA and NFL deal calls "arcade-style games, youth games, and casual / mobile games."