Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union celebrate their daughter Zaya's birthday. Take a look at his heartwarming and loving messages!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union went to social media to celebrate their daughter Zaya's birthday and their sweet messages are truly heartwarming! As you may know, she is now 13 years old and both the sports star and actress were very proud and excited to wish her a happy birthday!

The father, Dwyane, called Zaya an "inspiration,quot; and also promised "to be by his side until there is nothing more to do."

The loving parents shared two separate messages on each of their social media platforms to mark the special day that Zaya would become a teenager!

Dwyane posted a series of photos showing Zaya posing for the camera with her father.

She wore a black T-shirt and a black and white skirt with an American flag print.

The proud father was at his side in the images, one of them also showed him with an arm around Zaya.

However, the most poignant and powerful part of his post was the legend.

Amo I love you more than words can articulate, (I hope) you feel all my love today and every day of your life. You are brave, you are brave, you are Zaya. Happy birthday, we LOVE YOU‼ ️ ’, concluded his sweet message after making sure to tell her how proud he was of her and how happy he was to be by her side as long as he could.

Ad %MINIFYHTML0400810e645ee27aaba6136ccf53ef3838% %MINIFYHTML0400810e645ee27aaba6136ccf53ef3838%

As for Gabrielle, she shared a photo with her and Zaya and in the caption she wrote: ‘Happy birthday, baby! I can't believe you're 13 years old! (Zaya Wade) You are a great inspiration and motivation to lift my ass every day and fight. When I'm tired, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and that you live your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you so much child! Enjoy this day and every day knowing that you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated. "



Post views:

0 0