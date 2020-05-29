Drowning reported in Lake Berryessa; The body has not yet recovered – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – A dive team from the Napa County Sheriff's Office was working to retrieve the body of someone believed to have drowned in Lake Berryessa Wednesday night, a sheriff's spokesman said Thursday. .

Authorities responded shortly before 7 p.m. Suspected drowning of a reported male victim in the lake in an area east of the 10,000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road, Napa County Sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford said.

The dive team was in the area as of noon Thursday in what is now considered a recovery operation, Wofford said.

No other information about the person or how they drowned was immediately available, he said.

