Dr. Walker mourns her marriage at M2M LA Midseason Tease

Only in Married to Medicine Los Angeles You'll get a chance for fun, a dose of truth, and a life-saving brotherhood.
In this exclusive mid-season teaser for Bravo's hit, we see what follows for Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond, Jazmin Johnson, Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias. While women have a lot of fun for viewers, including a lingerie shopping trip, a bike party, and more, there's plenty of drama on the horizon.
"She hasn't been intimate in years, a dick makes sense," Jazmin tells the group in surprise.
Speaking of intimacy, Dr. Cole struggles to find time alone with her husband. Mack major. The main problem? Britten and Mack cannot obtain "privacy,quot; from their children. While Mack seems discouraged by this, Dr. Cole may be a little happier with the situation.
"Does Mack make you feel needed and wanted?" Jazmin asks.
"Not like my son," responds Dr. Cole.
In another scene List of millions of dollars& # 39; s Josh Altman offers a real estate warning to Shanique.
"If you go to a listed appointment against me, you will lose," he says to the promising real estate agent.
Although there is a lot of drama among the ladies, it seems that they have formed a brotherhood this season.
For starters, Dr. Walker is seen opening up about his marital struggles with her husband. Phil.
Since Phil is out of town building a new business, he is not eager for her to come visit us.
"It was really bad," shares Dr. Walker with her castmates.
"You know we are here for you," Shanique assures the tearful psychiatrist.
Towards the end of the clip, Dr. Segura proudly declares that they are all "celebrating women."
For all this and more, be sure to check out the exclusive teaser above!
Married to Medicine Los Angeles airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
