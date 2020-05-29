Dr. Walker mourns her marriage at M2M LA Midseason Tease

Only in Married to Medicine Los Angeles You'll get a chance for fun, a dose of truth, and a life-saving brotherhood.

In this exclusive mid-season teaser for Bravo's hit, we see what follows for Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond, Jazmin Johnson, Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias. While women have a lot of fun for viewers, including a lingerie shopping trip, a bike party, and more, there's plenty of drama on the horizon.

"She hasn't been intimate in years, a dick makes sense," Jazmin tells the group in surprise.

Speaking of intimacy, Dr. Cole struggles to find time alone with her husband. Mack major. The main problem? Britten and Mack cannot obtain "privacy,quot; from their children. While Mack seems discouraged by this, Dr. Cole may be a little happier with the situation.

"Does Mack make you feel needed and wanted?" Jazmin asks.

"Not like my son," responds Dr. Cole.