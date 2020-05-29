Donald Trump addresses protests in Minneapolis "These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd,quot;

Roommates, the tragic passing of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the country! It has been 72 hours since the video of George Floyd's last moments went viral and the country wants justice. Protesters have taken to the streets of various states in honor of George's memory, and unfortunately things have turned violent. Tonight, we report that the city of Minneapolis is protesting and a police compound has been burned down. Watch that video below:

Here's a closer look at the fire:

With the Minneapolis police compound in full swing, Donnie jumped on Twitter to intervene about what was happening. In his two tweets he addresses the protesters and calls them "thugs,quot; and then closes his statement with "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." See his tweets below:

Tweets have already started trending and many people are very upset with the comments that were made. Unfortunately, the protests are escalating and causing injury. The city of Minneapolis tweeted and asked people in the protests to withdraw for their own safety. The suggestion that there were unconfirmed reports that suggested the enclosure that caught fire may explode. See that tweet below:

We are hearing unconfirmed reports that the gas lines to the Third Enclosure have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE REMOVE in case the building explodes. – City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

We continue to urge everyone to remain peaceful as they protest. While we await the fate of the police officers who killed Geroge Floyd, we encourage everyone to be safe and use their best judgment!

