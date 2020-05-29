Does Kenya Moore imply having more children with former Marc Daly?

Instagram

In a new interview, the & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; star He apparently alludes that he is open to the possibility of baby number 2 with him, saying that & # 39; is a delicate subject & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Kenya moore And Marc Daly may no longer be together romantically, but it seems that doesn't stop her from having more children with her separated husband. In a new interview, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The cast member apparently hints that she is open to the possibility of baby No. 2.

"It's a conversation we're still trying to solve, honestly," the 49-year-old star revealed to Us Weekly. "But I really feel, more and more, that I do it [I want to]. The clock is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and it's a delicate subject."

Speaking of concerns regarding surrogacy, Kenya continued: "He's also scared … because Brooklyn is not his only son, so to him it's like, 'Well, how many children will I have?' So I think that's probably the biggest problem for him. "

"But I don't think he thinks he can love anyone more than he loves Brooklyn and his other children right now, so I don't know. They have a really strong and strong bond. And I think their fear is that." What if the child comes and I don't have this kind of bond with him because you didn't carry her or are still discovering our relationship? she added.

This came after Kenya said Andy Cohen in a recent episode of "Watch what happens live"That she and Marc went to therapy and have gotten along better." He wants to work in marriage. He wants to be a better person … I think when you're married, you have to try everything to be together. And if you exhaust everything, then you will have your answer at the end of the day, "he shared.

Adding that Marc was "a different person," the former beauty queen went on to say, "Yes … We actually got along better than we did soon after we got married. There just have been no arguments, no fights or real disagreements. He's been very sweet, loving and caring. It's like, "Wow! This is the man I married! ""