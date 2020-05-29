Dodgers Pitcher David Price pays $ 1,000 of his own money to each minor player not on the 40-player roster – Up News Info Los Angeles

David Price has not yet prepared to play a game for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is already having an impact on the organization.

According to baseball writer Francys Romero, the newly acquired left-hander will pay each of the minor league players not on the team's 40-player list $ 1,000 during the month of June.

Sources: David Price will pay out of his money $ 1,000 during the month of June to each minor league player in the Dodgers system (list of 40 players not included) according to multiple sources. Beautiful act if we consider that Price has not yet played in MLB with @Dodgers. RESPECT. – Francys Romero (@ FrancysRomero10) May 29, 2020

The move comes in the wake of several franchises across the league that decide not to continue paying their minor league players as we get closer to June. It was reported by Baseball america The Dodgers will continue to pay their minor league players $ 400 per week after the original May 31 date, but it is unclear how long it will continue.

Price, 34, was traded to the Dodgers this offseason as part of the deal that brought Mookie Betts to the City of Angels. It is notable that Price is making this gesture particularly in the wake of a proposal from MLB owners that, if accepted, he would see his own salary for this season drop from $ 32 million to approximately $ 7 million this season.