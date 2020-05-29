Director of & # 39; Midnight Rider & # 39; beaten with arrest warrant for filming new movie abroad

WENN

An arrest warrant was issued against Randall Miller for allegedly violating the terms of his probation after his decision to shoot his new movie & # 39; Higher Grounds & # 39; abroad.

Deputy District Attorney John Johnson has asked Wayne County probation officials to issue the order, according to Up News Info, after determining that Miller contested the terms of his release from prison by filming his new movie. "Higher grounds"in Serbia and Colombia.

"As a director, he's in violation," Johnson tells the media. "The remaining time of his probation could be revoked."

"One of the conditions of his probation is that he cannot serve as a director, an assistant director, or a supervisor responsible for the safety of others in a film. The way Georgia interprets those kinds of clauses is that those are separate entities then he cannot serve as director. "

The ruling comes a day after the parents of tragic camerawoman Sarah Jones urged officials of the Directors Guild of America to kick Miller out of the organization for directing a movie while on parole.

Miller served a year behind bars for his part in the death of Jones, who was hit and killed by a train while filming footage of his aborted. Allman Brothers biopic "Midnight traveler"in Georgia in 2014.

The cameraman's parents, Richard and Elizabeth Jones, are convinced that Miller violated the terms of her probation by shooting "Higher Ground" abroad and want DGA chiefs to act.

In a statement to Up News Info, the parents wrote: "The legal system will decide whether Mr. Miller violated the terms of his probation when he produced and directed the feature film Higher Grounds, but in our opinion it certainly violated moral and ethical standards that was reported by his judicial sentence ".



, p> "For us, their actions were blatantly challenging and disrespectfully disrespectful to the entire creative community, to the six crew members who were injured during the filming of Midnight Rider, and to the memory of Sarah Jones, who died on set. of Mr. Miller as a direct result of the unsafe conditions he created voluntarily and illegally. "

"To help ensure that the film industry consistently protects the lives and safety of all its members, it is imperative to hold those responsible for Sarah's death accountable."

Miller's attorney, Ed Garland, previously told Up News Info that his client's parole document contained a lot of ambiguous language, adding: "On the day the sentence was entered, the language of that sentence indicated that he could continue directing." .