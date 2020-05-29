Digital Confetti and Everything, Virtual National Champion of Spelling Crowns 14-year champion – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML500db225d9894fdf2bcab98ca102b22613%

– The two former Texas teenage writers who launched an online spelling bee to fill the gap left by the canceled national spelling bee Scripps had little trouble running an efficient and challenging enough competition.

Playing the drama from the national finals televised on ESPN was not that easy.

Thursday night's winner, Navneeth Murali, was not a surprise. The 14-year-old Edison, New Jersey eighth-grader came in with the longest spelling curriculum of all on Bee. When the other two remaining spellers misspelled the words one after the other before their turn, the victory in the closest thing to a national spelling bee this year interrupted by the pandemic was theirs.

He did not back down.

Navneeth made the moves to make sure he understood everything about the winning word, Karoshthi, an old and cursive script of Aramaic origin used in India and other parts of Central Asia, before it started to spell. He walked through it quickly and confidently, as he had all night.

"That's correct," SpellPundit co-founder Shourav Dasarit of Woodlands, Texas told the assembled spellers about Zoom, "so, yes, you are the champion of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee."

"Thanks," Navneeth grew serious.

Then the digital confetti fell, more or less. Shourav, a high school student just three years from his close call to the National Spelling Bee, shared his computer screen, which briefly showed a silent, pixelated image of confetti falling. A few clicks later and he brought the confetti back, this time with a false noise from the crowd.

All good things must come to an end, and 2020 SpellPundit National Spelling Bee has just concluded. Congratulations to all the writers and congratulations to our champion, Navneeth Murali! Here are the final ranges:# 2020spellpunditbee #spellpundit #spelling contest #orthography pic.twitter.com/HkkngkHZGl – SpellPundit (@SpellPundit) May 29, 2020

The SpellPundit bee concluded the same night that Scripps would have celebrated its grand finale inside a ballroom filled with convention centers on the Potomac River just outside of Washington. This year's bee was canceled because the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings impossible. Scripps has said it will not extend eligibility or hold an alternate competition for this year's eighth grade students, the best of whom have spent years studying for hours a day to master their craft.

The National Spelling Bee has always been limited to children in middle and elementary schools, meaning Navneeth and six other finalists in the SpellPundit contest will be too old to compete next year. This was also the end of the line for Simone Kaplan, the charismatic finalist in last year's unusual bee Scripps, which ended in an eight-way tie for first place. Simone retired in fifth place on Thursday night.

Nidhi Achanta, who tied for second in the SpellPundit bee, is also in eighth grade, but the other second place, Harini Logan, is a sixth-grader who must be formidable when the Scripps bee returns.

Navneeth seemed comfortable all night. He has won all the major bees he has competed in, except Scripps, where he finished fifth as a sixth-grade student. Last year, his preparation was hampered by a car accident and he was ranked 11th.

"I knew all the words in the bee," he said. "I just didn't want to be too confident, because you never know what might happen in a spelling bee because no one knows the dictionary completely."

The competitors were even in their praise for the word list put together by Shourav and his older sister and co-founder Shobha, both former spellers whose company has helped dozens of youngsters prepare for the Scripps bee. It took less than two hours to identify a champion, and there was only one perfect round.

"Honestly, I was impressed by the words they gave," said speller Ekansh Rastogi. "The dictionary has the ability to reduce it to a champion."

Harini said: “I thought it was a wonderful choice of words. It was a great mix of everything. "

Navneeth takes home just over $ 2,500, bee sponsor The Juggernaut, a media company covering the South Asian community, announced a last-minute $ 3,000 raise for the total prize, and now he wonders if her spelling career is over.

He and other spell checkers, his parents, and supporters are still trying to pressure Scripps to come up with an alternative for this year's eighth graders. And he says he will continue to be involved in spelling, possibly as a coach. He thanked former national champion Ananya Vinay, coach Grace Walters, and his mother for helping him prepare.

As for your other interests?

"I could look for something in the field of competitive science," said Navneeth. "My main focus right now is to do well in high school."

