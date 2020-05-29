Denver Public Schools presents 3 plans to rotate students between in-class and online learning

The Denver Public Schools unveiled three scheduling options for Fall Friday, a set of plans that would dictate when students learn from home and when they learn in their classrooms.

The state's largest school district solicited feedback from parents to inform leaders how to best serve families who relax in the tight school year after the pandemic disruption of education across the country.

"We know that the ideal scenario is that health conditions improve, and we are back in our buildings every day with all of our students," DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova wrote in an email to parents. "These options are based on current health conditions and were developed in response to what we hear from you, that your top priority is health and wellness."

The options divide students into groups "A,quot; and "B,quot;, which rotate when the groups are in their school buildings as a way to reduce class sizes and better meet social distancing guidelines.

Option 1 has group "A,quot; students learning in classrooms for two consecutive days in one week, followed by group "B,quot; for two consecutive days. One day of the week would be reserved for in-person learning for students with high priority needs, including children with disabilities and those in the early stages of learning English.

When students are not in their classrooms, they would be learning remotely: the method carried out by all Colorado K-12 schools from mid-March to the end of the academic year after school buildings were closed to prevent spread of COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Option 2 alternates days "A,quot; and "B,quot; throughout the week, with one day of the week reserved for in-person learning for high-priority students.

Option 3 would rotate the groups per week, which means that students in group "A,quot; would attend in-person learning four days a week for one week, followed by group "B,quot; for four days the following week. The fifth day of both weeks would be reserved for in-person learning for high-priority students, although DPS does not know what day of the week this would occur.

DPS said the brothers would have priority to be in the same group.

Completely remote learning will be offered for families who would prefer not to return to their school buildings yet, DPS said.

DPS families will receive a survey to assess responses to the proposed schedule, which can be found through School Messenger, the district website, and social media channels.

On Thursday, DPS released the first look at guidelines outlining what the fall school day will be like, including smaller classes, daily health checks, and a likely requirement that all students and staff wear masks while at school.