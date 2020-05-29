Denver police investigate deadly stabbing – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML15fd939d85cbc3f38b54b18f7f4f579b14% %MINIFYHTML15fd939d85cbc3f38b54b18f7f4f579b14%

Denver police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Thursday night in Block 1500 of S. Broadway.

An adult man was "apparently stabbed during an altercation," a cheep of the Denver Police said. A man in custody.

The incident was unrelated to the George Floyd protests, police told Up News Info on Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.