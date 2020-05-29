Denver police investigate deadly stabbing – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Injured man in Teller County

%MINIFYHTML15fd939d85cbc3f38b54b18f7f4f579b14%

Denver police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Thursday night in Block 1500 of S. Broadway.

%MINIFYHTML15fd939d85cbc3f38b54b18f7f4f579b16%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here