Denver police investigate deadly stabbing – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML15fd939d85cbc3f38b54b18f7f4f579b14%
Denver police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Thursday night in Block 1500 of S. Broadway.
An adult man was "apparently stabbed during an altercation," a cheep of the Denver Police said. A man in custody.
The incident was unrelated to the George Floyd protests, police told Up News Info on Thursday night.
DPD says this death investigation has nothing to do with the protests, but there is no further information at this time. https://t.co/qORHynPxW6
– Elizabeth Hernández (@ehernandez) May 29, 2020
Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
%MINIFYHTML15fd939d85cbc3f38b54b18f7f4f579b16%