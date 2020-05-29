Dell Beats Revenue Estimates As Remote Work Raises Workstation Demand – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLb3b50a65728fed66b4e7a302c076b2f811%

Dell Technologies Inc beat analyst estimates for quarterly revenue, fueled by demand for its workstations from companies moving more employees to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's shares rose 8.3% to $ 49.38 in extended operations.

Revenue from the customer solutions group, which accounts for half of revenue and includes desktops, laptops, and tablets, rose 2% to $ 11.1 billion (£ 9 billion) in its first fiscal quarter.

Commercial laptops reported double-digit revenue and unit growth, while mobile workstations recorded single-digit revenue growth, the company said.

"In the first quarter, we saw orders with customers in banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences increased by 15-20%," COO Jeff Clarke said in a statement.

But higher companies' spending to allow remote work, as well as weak demand in China, weighed on Dell's data center business.

Revenue from that business fell 8% to $ 7.57 billion in the three months ended May 1.

Total revenue fell marginally to $ 21.90 billion, but exceeded estimates of $ 20.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $ 143 million, from $ 293 million a year earlier.

In March, Dell removed its forecast for financial year 2021 due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales of its VMware software unit increased 12% to $ 2.76 billion.

