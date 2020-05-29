Dell Beats Revenue Estimates As Remote Work Raises Workstation Demand – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLb3b50a65728fed66b4e7a302c076b2f811%
Dell Technologies Inc beat analyst estimates for quarterly revenue, fueled by demand for its workstations from companies moving more employees to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
%MINIFYHTMLb3b50a65728fed66b4e7a302c076b2f812%
The company's shares rose 8.3% to $ 49.38 in extended operations.
Revenue from the customer solutions group, which accounts for half of revenue and includes desktops, laptops, and tablets, rose 2% to $ 11.1 billion (£ 9 billion) in its first fiscal quarter.
Commercial laptops reported double-digit revenue and unit growth, while mobile workstations recorded single-digit revenue growth, the company said.
"In the first quarter, we saw orders with customers in banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences increased by 15-20%," COO Jeff Clarke said in a statement.
But higher companies' spending to allow remote work, as well as weak demand in China, weighed on Dell's data center business.
Revenue from that business fell 8% to $ 7.57 billion in the three months ended May 1.
Total revenue fell marginally to $ 21.90 billion, but exceeded estimates of $ 20.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $ 143 million, from $ 293 million a year earlier.
In March, Dell removed its forecast for financial year 2021 due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sales of its VMware software unit increased 12% to $ 2.76 billion.
%MINIFYHTMLb3b50a65728fed66b4e7a302c076b2f813%
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=();t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)(0);s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->