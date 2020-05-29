Death investigation ongoing in Roseville; Several positions in custody – Up News Info

Several people are detained Friday morning in connection with a death investigation in Roseville.

Police in the northern suburb of the Twin Cities say the investigation is focused on Highway 36 Eastbound, between Snelling and Hamline Avenues.

A section of Snelling closed for several hours during the morning so that investigators could process the scene.

Police say several people are in custody, adding that there are no further safety concerns for the public.

Police did not say whether the death had any indication that it was related to the unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Death is Roseville marks the third death in the Twin Cities in the last 12 hours. It is unclear whether any of the deaths during the night, a fatal shooting in St. Paul, the body of a woman found in north Minneapolis, was related to the riots.