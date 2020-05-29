David Price's $ 1,000 pledge to Dodgers minor league players points to bigger problem

You cannot put a price on generosity and kindness.

Dodgers pitcher David Price understands that if it hadn't been for his minor league days, then he probably wouldn't be the $ 217 million man he is today. Some of that might be a bit of a guess, but actions speak louder than words.

According to a report by Francys Romero, the left-handed starter plans to pay Dodgers minor league players who are not currently on the team's 40-player roster $ 1,000 in June to help ease some of the financial pressures caused. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources: David Price will pay out of his money $ 1,000 during the month of June to each minor league player in the Dodgers system (list of 40 players not included) according to multiple sources. Beautiful act if we consider that Price has not yet played in MLB with @Dodgers. RESPECT. – Francys Romero (@ FrancysRomero10) May 29, 2020

Several organizations are paying their minor leagues $ 400 a week as the MiLB season is suspended, but on May 28, many organizations decided that releasing players was the most viable financial option for entities worth billions.

Unsurprisingly, baseball folks on Twitter turned to the Tweet machine to praise Price and offer a few comments from MLB owners:

This is great because David Price has reportedly helped others, and it's not surprising given his history of charity. https://t.co/LkZcX6DggG It is also embarrassing for homeowners who have directed layoffs and licenses and 401K cuts while having much more wealth than David – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 29, 2020

Good on David's price, but Dodgers' primary owner has a net worth of around $ 3 billion. embarrassing that players are essentially bailing out literal billionaire homeowners https://t.co/vCyZAMxhuq – steve (@ sschreiber13) May 29, 2020

Guggenheim Baseball Management owns the Dodgers and is chaired by Mark Walter, the CEO of Guggenheim Partners, which manages $ 270 BILLION of assets. David Price's $ 217 million, 7-year deal is worth less than 1% of that, and he's literally doing more for minor league players. https://t.co/uae3bGUqou – Sara Sánchez (@BCB_Sara) May 29, 2020

Thursday was one of the darkest days for MLB in a long time, with the release of hundreds of minor league players so owners can save a few bucks in the face of the pandemic. With the uncertainty of the MiLB season, the owners crying badly, and the current state of the MLB season are still up in the air, freeing players to save $ 400 a week for the minor leagues seems unfair.

So really, you want to focus on the positive end of Price doing great things for minor league players, but you're also opposed to billionaire-worthy owners, just not doing enough to support MLB's future talent pool. Everyone has to start somewhere and that somewhere is the minor leagues.

While the big leagues have long been documented and observed to cater to younger players, it's rare to hear of financial help and support from MLB veterans. So for Price to do this, while not his responsibility, it's a wonderful thing for him. Minor league players, after all, are not Price employees or players. They are players in the Dodgers organization.

Maybe the billionaire homeowners who back these teams should do the same.