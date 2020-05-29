David Guetta conducts live closing performances outdoors due to this reason

Instagram

One month after performing at & # 39; United at Home & # 39; on a rooftop in Miami, Florida, the creator of hits & # 39; Dangerous & # 39; prepares for a second virtual benefit show to take place in New York City.

Superstar dance David Guetta He decided to carry out his live penning performances outdoors after finding it "frustrating" to perform without an in-person crowd.

With concerts and disco nights closed worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, many musicians have turned to the Internet to stream live concerts from the comfort of their own homes, but hosting the shows indoors just wasn't working. for the Titanium hitmaker.

"A lot of artists, especially DJs, were doing shows from their rooms. I felt that was a little frustrating. I really wanted to feel like I had a crowd," Guetta told The Associated Press.

The French star devised a plan to host a virtual benefit concert last month on a rooftop in Miami, Florida, complete with festival-grade production, and the location of the first event, titled United at Home, allowed residents in buildings from nearby apartments to see the concert in person, while still meeting the rules of social distancing.

Guetta said: "I had the idea to do this in the middle of the (apartment) towers and people were on the balconies and that was absolutely amazing."

The live stream drew over 12 million viewers and raised over $ 700,000 (£ 568,000) for COVID-19's relief efforts, and Guetta is now gearing up to play her second United at Home show at a location not revealed in New York City on Saturday, May 30.

During the Miami event, he also connected with fans via the Zoom video conferencing app so he could see them enjoy their concert just as it happened, and it will do the same for the Big Apple party.

"For me it is essential," he shared about the fans' commitment. "That was the idea behind the show. I will do it differently in New York City, but we were also interacting with people at Zoom. I thought it was great. I could see the kids dancing at home. I could see everyone having their own parties. I could interact with them. Some people wrote me messages and I replied. This is really cool! It feels more real.

"We are artists, this is what we do. It is not just playing at home on the keyboard. I perform for people. It is incredible to receive energy back."

And while the concert will raise donations for good causes, Guetta is thrilled to be able to entertain fans as best she can until the live music industry is back up and running.

"We are doing something good. And also, we are bringing a little happiness in the life of people (sic), which is what I am trying to do as a DJ," he smiled.

Fans can join the next United at Home concert starting at 7 p.m. EST here.