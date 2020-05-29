Dana White has not spoken to Conor McGregor about fighting, she is preparing for Mike Tyson's return

%MINIFYHTML4baf53b7c0a5efa1157cceeedc3a06b011%

UFC President Dana White said he hasn't spoken to Conor McGregor about his upcoming fight, but he believes Mike Tyson has something "online,quot; before his return to boxing.

McGregor has not fought since January and the Irishman is eager to return to the Octagon amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been vocal on social media, calling Justin Gaethje earlier this month after the American dominated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida.

White said the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion just needs to wait.

"Conor and I have not talked about fighting," White told ESPN. "If you're Conor, sitting at home, everyone is calling you, in every weight division. Who's next?" I'm waiting for (the heavy Daniel Cormier) to call him, you know? Conor, his personality, is going to respond to that.

"I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights begin to unfold. Obviously the most important division is the 155-pound (lightweight) division. See what happens."

Away from the octagon and in boxing, Tyson seems to be coming to a surprising comeback. The former heavyweight champion last fought professionally in 2005, but the 53-year-old has cut an incredibly fit figure amid ties to Evander Holyfield, Tito Ortiz, and Tyson Fury.

"Originally, I went out and said, 'Listen, I'd like Mike not to fight,'" White said. "I even got Mike a TV show, to try to keep him from fighting. But Mike Tyson is a grown man, he can do anything. The guy is powerful, he looks explosive and he's gotten in good shape."

"From what I heard from them, they have something lined up, something big. He is going to go in there. We talked about it and he said, 'Listen, I feel that fire in my stomach. I want to go in there and mix it up again. I support it. totally ".