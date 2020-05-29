Damian Lillard closes ESPN's Dan Orlovsky after spoiled & # 39; bratty comments & # 39;

Damian Lillard can be described in many ways, but "pampered,quot; or "titled,quot; definitely doesn't belong anywhere near his name.

While discussing Lillard's recent comments about the Trail Blazers' chances of making the playoffs, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky chose to pronounce those words. Lillard told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that he does not plan to play if his Portland squad does not have a "real chance,quot; to make it to the postseason. In his reply to "Get up!" Orlovsky took a strange path, which included comparing Lillard to health workers.

MORE: This time Michael Jordan was (more or less) playing for the Warriors

"Damian Lillard would have a chance to play basketball again, and I would hope and challenge him in his mindset that the past few months have changed that, and that he would take the opportunity to go and act, and compete and compete. play basketball again, "Orlovsky said. "Because some people have no other choice. They have to go do things. It is not an option …

"How can you sit there and say 'No, I'm not going to play' but understand that there are people who don't have that option? They have to go to work. And they have to go to earn their money. I It's hard to sit here and go out, you don't look like a spoiled brat and have the right to say I'm not going to play. "

As Domonique Foxworth pointed out during that segment, Lillard is a basketball player. This is not an essential worker who neglects his duty.

Additionally, there will be risks involved as the NBA tries to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). In addition to obvious infection concerns, the long layoff could increase the risk of injury, and that would only harm the Trail Blazers' future.

Lillard clearly did not appreciate what Orlovsky had to say, especially the part about being a "spoiled and entitled brat."

Titled and spoiled? Mf look at your mouth. My past, my family and my character could not be further from being entitled and being spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 – Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

He then noted that Orlovsky is not nearly at his level of athletic achievement. (Orlovsky played as a quarterback in the NFL from 2005-2015, starting in 12 games total.)

Orlovsky later apologized for his phrase: "100 (percent) of me and you have my public apology. I shouldn't have said that."

No, you're right, I was wrong to use that phrase at the end. That is my bad. My comment started by saying that I hope we all realize that nothing makes sense anymore. And if it is about protecting loved ones, 100%. I shouldn't have said titled or brat and that's about me and my bad. – Dan Orlovsky (@ danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

And that's why I told you that I was wrong to say that. 100% on me and you have my public apology. I should not have said that. I can't speak for anyone but myself, but sorry, that's the bad thing and I was wrong. – Dan Orlovsky (@ danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

Lillard went from Oakland, California to Weber State and eventually became a franchise player. He has been an important leader for both the Trail Blazers. and his community.

Just a giant swing and a foul for Orlovsky, but at least he recognized it.