Cynthia Bailey impresses fans with a throwback photo – check out her eyebrow set!

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo on her social media account and left her fans in awe. They were especially impressed by his huge set of eyebrows. Take a look at the photo below.

‘State about that smoked 👁 life. eyebrow set "# tbt #highschoollife,quot; captioned his post.

People were impressed by her beauty, and some fans even said that she looks younger these days than she did back then.

Other followers love her cheekbones and were not shy when they had to praise her in the comments.

Someone said: Per Pearls and a brooch! Bringing it from youth! "And another follower posted this message:" You look older here than now. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘She has always been beautiful with perfect skin. It's the safe style and the hair. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Hello Cynthia! We met in the backstage of the Essence Festival. I was with Thelma of Good Times and talked to you for a while about my son's who play professional soccer and the models for your agency. Let me know if you have time to talk. I would like to do something for you. "

Another commenter said: ‘Beautiful inside and out. I am a fanatic, I love your class, your serious contemplation of problems and your rock solid beauty. # 1HouseWife ", and someone else also got excited about it:" You haven't aged a bit, you can literally recreate this look and still look the same "flawless,quot;.

A fan said: ‘Cheekbones have been appearing. Ok, Ms. Bailey, I see it 😜 ’and someone else had this to post:‘ @ cynthiabailey10 I'm getting Clair Huxtable's vibe here! ’

In other news, Cynthia's daughter Noelle Robinson teased Mike Hill and fans were amazed. You should also watch the video on YouTube to see Mike go wild like there's no tomorrow, you'll love his reaction!



