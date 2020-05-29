CVS Partners with Mountain View Robotics Firm in Recipe Delivery – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (Up News Info / AP) – With the help of a Silicon Valley robotics company, CVS Health will attempt to deliver prescriptions with autonomous vehicles in a test starting next month.

The pharmacy chain said Thursday it will partner with Mountain View-based Nuro to deliver drugs and other products to customers near a Houston-area store.

A CVS spokesperson said the prescriptions will be routinely delivered within one hour of being ordered. Customers must confirm their identity to unlock their delivery once the vehicle arrives.

Nuro has previously started partnerships to test delivery of pizzas for Domino & # 39; s groceries for Kroger, also in the Houston area. This is the company's first adventure in healthcare.

Pharmacies like CVS and rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. have been expanding home and office delivery services for a few years to polish their reputation for convenience as online retail giant Amazon expands its influence.

Last September Walgreens began testing drones capable of delivering some products five to 10 minutes after ordering. But that test in Christiansburg, Virginia did not include recipes.

The use of unmanned vehicles to deliver potentially sensitive prescriptions is unknown territory. Some hospitals in North Carolina have been testing drone delivery of samples and medical supplies.

CVS and UPS tested drone recipe deliveries last fall in Cary, North Carolina. The companies began offering the service earlier this month to a large community of retirees in Florida.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, said that for the Houston test, customers can choose the Nuro delivery option when they fill their prescriptions online. They can then follow the vehicle's progress online through a Nuro portal.

Earlier this year, federal regulators gave Nuro temporary approval to operate autonomous delivery vehicles on public highways for the first time without human occupants.

