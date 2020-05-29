COVID-19 Doc Fund Distributes Grants to 15 Function Directors – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A documentary by Sheila E., a film about female growth in southern The two murders of Sam Cooke The director and a Julia Bacha freedom of expression project are among the films that received a grant from a doc fund. COVID-19.

XTR, the documentary studio created by RYOT co-founder Bryn Mooser, Tear down the house Producer Wavelength Productions and new partner Park Pictures, the company behind Truffle hunters, partnered with the Keep The Lights On fund to help struggling documentary filmmakers complete projects affected by the shutdown.

The collaboration offered filmmakers between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 to help support the post-production budgets or filmmakers' personal expenses during the closing.

Related story Bryn Mooser's XTR and Wavelength Productions Launch Fund to Help Documentalists Affected by COVID-19

About 12 of the 15 winners are led by directors.

The fund was available to US-based documentary filmmakers. USA With feature films in post-production, films due to be completed in 2020 before the pandemic, films that address contemporary themes, and premium films with characters that have a high probability of distribution. Listed below.

"In these difficult and uncertain times, it is encouraging to see institutions like XTR Film Society, Wavelength Productions and Park Pictures working together to support the documentary field and ensure that the brave story continues to prosper. For our team, this grant could not have come in a more critical time as we work hard to keep our post-production team intact and ensure excellence in our filmmaking, said filmmaker Julia Bacha.

"We are very excited to be able to help so many amazing filmmakers in the doc community and we were impressed by the quality and scope of the featured films," added Wavelength Productions President Joe Plummer.

Park Pictures' Sam Bisbee said: “Now more than ever documentary makers need the opportunity to tell a wide range of stories. Park Pictures is proud to be able to support them. ”

Background of keeping the lights on:

Asterisms (Amie Siegel): Asterisms is a film about economic and material landscapes in the United Arab Emirates, rare objects, creatures and elements (gold, sand, water, animals, workers) that become vessels of value (and subjugation) in an increasingly reformed way and re-rendered world.

BETWEEN THE SKY AND THE FAVELA (Peter Quandt): Between the Sky and the Favela is a documentary that explores the crisis of violence in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro through the stories of two aspiring teenage footballers on divergent paths.

DUST AND STONES (Jesse Rudoy): Dusty and Stones fight to maintain a country music career in their little African kingdom of Swaziland and long for success in the United States. When a Nashville producer and a battle of Texas gangs come to call, the two cousins ​​embark on a country music pilgrimage through the southern United States determined to change their careers and win big for Swaziland.

GIRLS TALK (w / t) (Lucia Small): filmed for four years, Girls talk Follow five teens on a top-notch discussion team in their quest to be the best in the US. USA In the fierce world of high school debate, these young women navigate the daily challenges of teen life as they battle the sexist double standard in debate. In the crosshairs is the "Tournament of Champions," the nation's most prestigious debating competition. As the debaters gain confidence and find their own voices, their struggles reflect the national fight for equality in our nation's political corridors.

HOW TO HAVE AN AMERICAN BABY (Leslie Tai): There is a city in southern California that is full of pregnant women from China. This film is a kaleidoscopic journey into the burgeoning underground tourism economy of China in Los Angeles County.

MISSISSIPPI RED (Kelly Duane de la Vega): A collection of intimate stories that offer a window to growing women in the Deep South through the lens of race, religion, and political establishment.

NOBODY TOLD ME (Zulilah Merry): A cinéma vérité-style documentary, No One Told gives me a rare look at the postpartum period, an experience shared by women around the world but rarely captured in a documentary. This radically intimate work follows Elise and Marc during the first six weeks of parenthood. Focusing on the new mother, she shares her profound identity change and the important physical, hormonal, and psychological changes she faces after giving birth.

OUR MOTHER THE MOUNTAIN (Tamar Lando): Three aging and worn-out New Mexico cowboys achieve fragile survival among protected and industrial lands, in this magical hymn to the vanished American West.

PRAY AWAY (Kristine Stolakis): Former leaders of the "pray to gay" movement face the consequences unleashed by their actions, while a survivor seeks healing and acceptance of more than a decade of trauma.

Mermaids (Rita Baghdadi): Outside Beirut, five young women navigate friendship, identity, and an out-of-control future in their quest to become thrash metal rock stars.

UNITED STATES VS. REALITY WINNER (Sonia Kennebeck): A state of secrecy and a ruthless search for whistleblowers: This is the story of 25-year-old NSA contractor Reality Winner, who revealed a document about Russian media interference and became the target. number one leak Trump Administration.

WITHOUT TITLE: FREE SPEECH PROJECT (Julia Bacha): When a news editor in Arkansas, a lawyer in Arizona, and a speech pathologist in Texas are told they must choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they start legal battles that expose an attack on freedom of expression across 28 states in America.

WITHOUT TITLE: SHEILA E. DOCUMENTAL (Jennifer Steinman Sternin): The world knows her as Sheila E., the legendary African-American recording artist who rose to stardom in the 1980s alongside Prince, her closest music collaborator. But, contrary to the common perception that the Prince "discovered" her, Sheila Escovedo was, in fact, a child prodigy who started playing percussion at the age of three and today is considered the best drummer in the world. This intimate film tells the dramatic life story of Sheila from her immersive musical childhood to the present day, as she struggles to maintain a prosperous career at age 62 in the youth-obsessed music industry.

THE VOICE THROUGH THE STORM (Bella Monticelli): The story of how Addie Ottley, 77, a morning radio host, becomes an unexpected hero on a tropical island forever changed by the climate crisis.