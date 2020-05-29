Country Star George Strait Launches PSA for Texans at COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe5e31d72834fd155362096c79d1f3e2414% %MINIFYHTMLe5e31d72834fd155362096c79d1f3e2414%

"Write this down, take a little note." That's the name of a new public service announcement by the Country King himself, George Strait, for his fellow Texans.

The PSA focuses on encouraging Texans to continue to practice safe and healthy habits, such as wearing face masks and staying six feet away, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"And as we open Texas again, it's important that we stay friendlier by thinking of all of our Texan colleagues." Go ahead, write this down, take a little note to remind yourself of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19, ”Strait said in the public service announcement.

Texas began reopening its nonessential businesses earlier this month, but with restrictions and guidelines in place to keep customers and employees safe.

