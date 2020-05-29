Country reacts to George Floyd's death, protests in Minneapolis – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8694992026f8a0cd28f4d4f833468c2214% %MINIFYHTML8694992026f8a0cd28f4d4f833468c2214%

In reaction to George Floyd's death, peaceful and violent protests have gripped parts of Minneapolis in recent days. Since then, the protests have spread to St. Paul, where large groups of people gathered along University Avenue. Local police have warned people to avoid the Midway area.

Minnesota leaders have called for peace. But moved by the protests in Minnesota and the tragedy that caused them, people have taken to the streets in other cities.

On Wednesday night there was an uprising in Memphis, Tennessee, where protesters outside a police compound marched down a busy avenue and were confronted by police with riot gear. Arrests were made and the avenue was closed overnight.

RELATED: Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman says George Floyd investigation will take time

%MINIFYHTML8694992026f8a0cd28f4d4f833468c2215%

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement before empathizing with protesters. "It is correct and understandable that people express their frustration through peaceful protests; however, I wish that the protesters from the previous night had put on masks, were six feet away, and had passed through the proper channels to ensure safety By failing to do so, the protesters and our officers risked themselves unnecessarily. "

In Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday afternoon, protesters moved downtown, at one point blocking a main road. The situation became heated at times, with two police officers being destroyed and one person injured.

RELATED: Governor Tim Walz activates the National Guard in response to George Floyd protests

A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department It reads: “We listen to your anger and your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of expression. Period. All we ask is that the protests be conducted in a safe and legal manner. "

This afternoon, dozens of people gathered at Union Square in New York City to protest. At least five arrests for civil disobedience were made.