Coronavirus summary: what happened today

We are not close to "collective immunity,quot;
The coronavirus pandemic has clearly demonstrated what happens when a new pathogen is released into a population where no one has ever had it before: it spreads like a forest fire.
Long-known viruses, even those that are so contagious, cannot do that, due to a phenomenon called collective immunity.
It works like this: the more people in a community who have protective antibodies, either by vaccination or by prior exposure, the less likely an infected patient will encounter someone who lacks them and transmit the virus. Above a certain threshold, the virus cannot spread fast enough for an outbreak to grow.
That's why diseases like measles and chickenpox have become rare in the United States even though not everyone is vaccinated – enough people do it to achieve collective immunity.
Epidemiologists still don't know exactly where the threshold for coronavirus is, but they hope to find it somewhere between 60 and 80 percent of the population. Even New York City, the worst outbreak in the central United States, is still far below that: only about 20 percent of residents rated In a survey conducted in early May, it showed antibodies, and that may be an overestimate.
"We don't have a good way to build it safely, to be honest, not in the short term," said Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "Unless we allow the virus to run rampant again, but I think society has decided that that's not an approach available to us."
Unproven premise: Hopes for herd immunity and a vaccine rest on the belief that the antibodies will protect against reinfection. There is some evidence to suggest that people achieve immunity to the coronavirus, as they do with many other viruses. But it's still not sure if that's true in all cases, or how robust the immunity can be, or how long it will last.
How big is the risk to surfaces?
Groceries, packages, elevator buttons, doorknobs. Many people worry about touching all kinds of surfaces that others may have manipulated, for fear of infection. Should they?
To catch the virus that way, a number of things have to happen the right way. Drops of sneezing or coughing from an infected person would have to come to the surface; then you would have to touch it as long as enough virus particles remained viable; and then you would have to touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
And you can break the chain of contamination entirely with the golden rules of the pandemic: wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
New Yorkers still get sick
After two months of restrictions on staying home, New York City has flattened its curve, but many people are still getting infected. More than 13,000 people in the city tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.
Epidemiologists, doctors, health officials, and patients told her that people who contract the virus now in the New York area include essential workers and their families; elderly people; people who cannot distance themselves socially at home; poor residents of the Bronx; and farm workers who live outside the city.
That's who, but what about how? Andy said he couldn't find a complete answer to that, in part because the public health experts he spoke to were also baffled.
It is a particularly difficult question, he told us, "because many people who get the virus have no idea how they got it."
What you can do
Order food safely. Takeout and delivery pose little risk when common sense precautions are followed. Contact the restaurant first to make sure workers wear masks and gloves, and eliminate contact points by skipping utensils and paying in advance.
Prepare for transformed air travel. If you fly this summer, bring hand sanitizer, wipes, and a mask. Before reaching safety, put items such as wallets and phones in your carry-on luggage to reduce contact with containers. Use the airline app to board without contact.
Childproof in your home. Accident risks increase when children are locked up and parents juggle work and care. These tips will help you detect and reduce indoor and outdoor hazards.
What are you doing
I am quarantined in the basement for two weeks after traveling home from school. My mother and I like to sit at opposite ends of the stairs every night and play gin rummy with our own decks of cards. It helps pass the time, and it's nice to feel like I'm interacting with someone without a screen, even if we're very far apart.
– Nicole McHenry, Seattle
