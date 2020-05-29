Contra Costa County partially opens 4 buildings as cooling centers amid warm weather – Up News Info San Francisco

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa County residents can cool off during this week's warm weather in the partially reopened lobbies of the county buildings in Antioch, Pleasant Hill, Hercules and Richmond.

%MINIFYHTMLc195e98c7a6c72e1b306c4226625911414% %MINIFYHTMLc195e98c7a6c72e1b306c4226625911414%

With temperatures hitting triple digits in parts of Contra Costa County this week, the county Department of Employment and Human Services has partially reopened all four lobbies from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for people to cool off, get water, and charge electronic devices as needed.

Sites are at 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch; 400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill; 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules; and 1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond.

%MINIFYHTMLc195e98c7a6c72e1b306c4226625911415%

Facial covers will be required in buildings, and capacity may be limited to ensure social distancing and comply with county health orders in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the county.

People should not go to buildings if they have been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. All visitors to the buildings must answer screening questions before entering.

Regular programs and services in the four county buildings do not work during the pandemic's county shelter order. Anyone with questions about CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and other benefit programs can call (925) 957-5647 in English or (9225) 957-5648 in Spanish for help.