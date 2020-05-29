Continuous Growth in Ad-Free Subscription Exceeds Ad-supported Rate During COVID-19 – Up News Info

Total broadcast time has more than doubled since March, when the United States and other countries closed largely due to COVID-19. But growth has been slower for ad-supported players than for ad-free subscribers, a Barclays skipper analyst Kannan Venkateshwar said on Friday that it proves that consumers are becoming more sophisticated as they adjust to streaming.

The analyst cited recent data from Nielsen and ReelGood, an online search tool for broadcast scheduling. Fully ad-free subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video flourished from March 25 to May 13, as did non-premium content with YouTube advertising. Intermediate services, namely the popular entry-level Hulu, with a $ 6 monthly subscription fee but light advertising load, have grown at a slower rate.

Venkateshwar said Hulu viewing grew 107% during the pandemic period, while Netflix increased 116% and Amazon increased 124%. However, the big winner was YouTube, which increased 134% and also increased its transmission market share to 20% from 18% in the same period in 2019.

In his weekly review of media and technology news for clients, Venkateshwar argued that the data is a warning sign for AVOD services flooding the market. Released on Comcast platforms in April prior to a national launch in July, NBCUniversal's Peacock positions itself as a major AVOD participant. HBO Max, which launched on Wednesday, is ad-free for now, but will add an AVOD tier in 2021. CBS All Access, like Hulu, has a limited ad version and an ad-free version. (The growing crop of free ad-supported services like Tubi, Pluto, and Crackle did little to influence the report.)

The gospel according to AVOD providers is that cutting the cable on pay TV, general economic conditions, and consumers' reluctance to pay for multiple SVOD services means that AVOD is the optimal strategy. Venkateshwar is not so convinced.

"As consumers become more comfortable with broadcast-on-demand subscriptions, the expectations associated with such subscriptions are likely to be very different from legacy media services in different forms, audio, video, and print," wrote the analyst. "While it is a bit premature to extrapolate current trends in perpetuity since ad-supported models are still relatively new, we believe that newer services will need to think more carefully about their brand identities and consumer experience when choosing a model for monetization. Creating a hybrid model to deliver a lower price is unlikely to lead to more subscriber scale per se. Also, not all ad-supported digital services are likely to be equally well positioned to monetize digitally distributed media. " .

Expectations are a problem for services that choose to charge a fee, but they also serve ads.

"When consumers pay on demand for a streaming service like Hulu, it comes with consumer expectations for a given experience, regardless of price," Venkateshwar wrote. “This experience is defined by the market leader, who happens to be Netflix for video streaming. Therefore, subscribers are likely to inevitably compare Hulu's experience with Netflix, regardless of the price differential, and this ironically makes Netflix even more attractive despite its higher price. "

Hulu, a longtime joint venture of multiple media companies, is now run by Disney. It reported 32.1 million subscribers as of March 31, compared to 25.2 million on the same date the previous year.