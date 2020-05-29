Concerned Half Moon Bay officials reopened parking lots on coastal beaches – Up News Info San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – Half Moon Bay officials announced they would reopen the beach parking lot along the San Mateo County coastline, but they also expressed concern Thursday night about the impact that a surge Weekend out of town visitors could have in your community.

Those concerns were reinforced by his experience over Memorial Day weekend.

"Unfortunately, the Memorial Day weekend on the coast was not a pleasant time for people living and working in Half Moon Bay," the official said in a press release. “With the crowd of visitors came reports of trash piles, randomly parked cars on neighborhood streets, people walking through sensitive habitats and areas susceptible to erosion, and even using lawns as restrooms, beach visitors who still Poplar Beach access stairs and other careless behavior are under construction (and blocked -off). ”

Authorities hoped that reopening the parking lot that had been closed for the three-day vacation weekend will alleviate some of those problems, but they are still tired.

"Along with community members, the city of Half Moon Bay found these behaviors to be completely unacceptable," officials said. "In addition, the city's first priority is to create the safest environment for both residents and visitors … The provision of these services is expected and expected to alleviate some of the intensity of the problems during the influx of visitors. the last weekend,quot;.

Officials stayed on the beach to maintain social distancing protocols. Specific to beaches, the San Mateo County Health Order states that beaches should be used only for running, walking, biking, water sports, or other forms of physical activity.

The use or possession of umbrellas, shade structures, tents, barbecues and grills, refrigerators, chairs, hammocks and other items designed to sit or rest was prohibited.