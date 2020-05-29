Community comes together to pick up pieces after Mpls. Protests – Up News Info

From the rubble of Thursday night's riots, which spread from southern Minneapolis to the north side, comes a sign of hope that many have waited days to see.

"Simply put, the community united to beautify northern Minneapolis has been incredible," said DeVonna Pittman. "When we first got here this morning it was devastating, but people showed up and people came in droves, we can see the difference."

People from the north side, members of the Sanctuary Church, and even people who just wanted to be a part of something positive, converged on the damage left by looters to repair and replace what was shattered.

Felicia Perry, executive director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition made the request for help.

"I knew that the community would come and what you are seeing is a reflection of the work that many of us have already been doing when we have been taking care of ourselves, when we have been taking care of ourselves, when we have supported each other in their respective jobs," said Perry.

While the cleanup was going on, word spread about the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the death of George Floyd.

"I couldn't believe it, I told people to send me the test and they sent me the test, and we are ready to move forward and I think that is a first step forward," Pittman said.

Most of those who collect the pieces believe that this arrest will calm the people who left this destruction behind, but they fear that if justice is not done, they could be repeating this cleaning process again.

"But right now we have to try to recover and continue to receive justice at the same time," said VJ Smith.

The people we spoke to say they want to see all the former officers involved in Floyd's death arrested and convicted.

Until then, they say the protests will continue because they believe they now have the attention of those who can help create change.