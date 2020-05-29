Commercial filming begins to increase as restrictions on film and television productions begin to lift – Up News Info

The commercial industry never stopped once the coronavirus pandemic hit and TV and movie production shut down. As people huddled under orders to stay home amid a dizzying number of infections and deaths, commercial support agents were inundated with requests as top brands had to quickly turn around and change their messages with appropriate ads. for the health crisis and the collective state of the country. mind.

The initial lawsuit was primarily for voice-over work, as the brands relied on archival footage for locations expressing gratitude to doctors and first responders fighting the pandemic. Gradually, more commercials were filmed remotely in the houses of the performers, and production companies were often looking for spouses / families who can safely record an ad together.

Voiceover work is still booming and arguably the most active area for commercial talent right now. Self-recorded spaces, especially for distribution on social media, also remain ubiquitous.

Little by little, they were joined by filming that could be precursors to filming for movies and TV, since they are much shorter and generally shorter-range. There have been a series of casting announcements (all local) for “COVID-19 security compliance” productions. “This is a very skeleton team and all team members will have disinfectant, gloves, and masks; Masks will be provided to our actors, ”they read. Videographers are filming some places from their cars to ensure social distancing.

A series of commercial outbreaks launch with TBD production dates as companies wait for restrictions on public meetings and other activities to be further relaxed and unions to accept security protocols. The most elaborate shoots are currently limited to states where production is allowed.

There has been talk that a new Domino commercial has been filmed on a sound stage in Atlanta, and there are at least two other sound stage shoots tentatively scheduled for June in Orlando and Atlanta, as I understand it.

The activity could soon expand to Los Angeles, as Los Angeles County will reveal guidelines for the "immediate reopening" of film and television production on Tuesday.

Since the high-profile outbreaks are all union, commercial production companies will still need unions to agree on security measures.

As for the actors, "they're ready to roll," said a talent agent.