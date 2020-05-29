Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are over. Take a look at their ads!

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are no longer an item! The Bachelor stars approached their platforms to announce that they had parted ways and explain why it didn't work!

As you will remember, the two of them were crazy and had never seen the show finish before, so their love story definitely got a lot of attention.

But it turns out that their unexpected engagement during Colton's season finale wasn't enough to guarantee that they would be together forever.

Instead, celebrities have found that they are better off as just friends!

Colton was the first to address the split on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of him and Cassie looking out at a lake.

In the caption, he wrote: "It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been reflecting a lot." Sometimes people are just meant to be friends, and that's fine. We have both grown immensely and been through a lot together, so this is not the end of our story, it is the beginning of a whole new chapter for us. "

Hearing this, many fans were saddened, the followers of the former Bachelor left comments on how "heartbroken,quot; they were.

Soon after, Cassie also shared a statement on her own platform, writing alongside a series of happy photos of the previous couple: ‘First, I want to say that this is one of the most difficult things I've ever had to share. Colton and I separated, but we have decided to continue being part of the life of the other. With everything we've been through, we have a special bond that will always be there. "

Love I love Colton a lot and I respect him a lot. We have both learned and grown a lot in recent years, and we will always support each other. Always, "concluded his message.

So it looks like it's for this celebrity couple! What do you think of their ads?

