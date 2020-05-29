Colorado Achieves Largest Number of COVID-19 Tests to Date As State Nears Massive Testing Capabilities

On Thursday, Colorado surpassed its previous peak level for COVID-19 testing, as the state moves closer to reaching the massive tests that public health experts say are needed to safely control the virus. .

A combination of private facilities and the state lab tested 7,922 people on Thursday, state data shows. The testing rate, 139.1 tests per 100,000 people per day, is approaching 152 tests per 100,000 people that are considered the gold number for health officials to understand where the virus is spreading.

Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday that the state now has the supplies and capabilities to screen 8,500 people a day.

A day after Colorado hospitals admitted their lowest number of COVID-19 patients since state health officials began tracking the new admission, new patients rose to 34 on Wednesday, the latest data available. That number is still much lower than in mid-April, when about 250 people were hospitalized with the new coronavirus each day.

And total hospitalizations continue to decline. There have been 4,307 people hospitalized since the outbreak was confirmed in the state in early March, although only 321 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Friday afternoon, state data shows. That's the lowest level of hospitalizations since March 28, when 307 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.

More and more people continue to recover. At least 55 people since Thursday have gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center, according to state data.

Still, deaths from the virus continue to rise.

Colorado health officials reported Friday that 1,436 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died since the new coronavirus was first confirmed in the state, and that death certificate data shows that 1,181 deaths were directly due to the virus.

That's an increase of 15 deaths from people who had the virus and 13 additional deaths directly linked to COVID-19 during Thursday's counts, though there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, particularly data from the death certificate.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently updated the way it reports deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths the person had the virus as well as the number of deaths that have been attributed directly to COVID-19 on a death certificate.

To date, 25,613 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said they believe the actual number is closer to 167,000.

Authorities have also confirmed outbreaks at 277 contained facilities across the state, including nursing homes, jails, and factories. That's five more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

