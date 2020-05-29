Colin Kaepernick defends Minnesota protests after George Floyd's death: "We have a right to fight!"

Colin Kaepernick is totally behind the ongoing protests that take place after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A video appeared Monday that shows a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck near a police car. (Officers were responding to a report of suspected counterfeiting at the time.) Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn't breathe, and at one point he stopped moving and appeared to be unconscious. Floyd later died at a local hospital.

Floyd's death has sparked national outrage, and social justice protests turned violent this week in Minneapolis and beyond. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz chose to activate the National Guard on Thursday to "help protect the safety of Minnesotans and keep the peace."

Kaepernick's posts on Twitter and Instagram, both shared on Thursday afternoon, addressed mounting anger across the country.

"When courtesy leads to death, the only logical reaction is rebellion," said Kaepernick. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance.

"We have a right to fight! Rest in power, George Floyd."

All four officers involved in Floyd's death were fired, which Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said was "the right call,quot;. The officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in the video was later identified as Derek Chauvin. The FBI is investigating the incident.

Kaepernick became a prominent voice for social justice after choosing to kneel during the 2016 national anthem while playing for the 49ers.

"I'm not going to stand up to show pride in a flag of a country that oppresses blacks and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media in August 2016. "For me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish for me to look the other way. There are bodies on the street and people who get paid permission and leave with the murder. "