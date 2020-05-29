CNN team arrested in Minneapolis while reporting live amid second night of riots – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML225887950b785d5931ddd58816e6bdd210% %MINIFYHTML225887950b785d5931ddd58816e6bdd210%

On Friday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN television team when they reported on the Minneapolis riots.

While living on the air, CNN reporter Omar Jiménez was handcuffed and taken away. A CNN producer and photojournalist were also taken in handcuffs.

Minnesota Police Arrest CNN Reporter and Camera Crew As They Report Minneapolis Protests https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed – CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

