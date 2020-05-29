CNN Atlanta headquarters defaced by George Floyd death protesters – Up News Info

Protesters in Atlanta marched to CNN headquarters, gathering by the hundreds in front of the building, disfiguring the giant-sized network logo on the front and destroying police cars when authorities began to disperse the crowd.

The incident came after three days and nights of protest in Milwaukee over the death of George Floyd, who, the videos showed, was prone when a police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's handcuffed neck. Floyd yelled, "I can't breathe!" before he died.

That officer, DerekChauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. The key to an improvement in charges revolves around determining Chauvin's intention and premeditation to cause Floyd's death.

George Floyd's family is asking for an upgrade in criminal charges against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, from third-degree to first-degree murder.

The family is also pressing charges against the other officers at the scene when a handcuffed Floyd begged for his life when Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.

"We ask the authorities to review the charges to reflect the true guilt of this officer," the family statement read. Later in the statement, the family says, "That four officers inflict this type of unnecessary deadly force, or see it happen, despite protests by witnesses who recorded the violence, demonstrates a collapse in training and policies. the city".

Other protests erupted on Friday in Brooklyn, San Jose, Los Angeles and Washington D.C., where the Secret Service closed the White House when protesters gathered outside.