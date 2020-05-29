"Chromatica,quot; is a good one, not great, back to old school Lady Gaga

"My name is not Alice,quot; Lady Gaga sings, with glamorous-theatrical fervor, in the opening song of her new album, Chromatic. "But I will continue to search for Wonderland."

The sentiment sums up Gaga's career thus far: an endless quest for pop fantasy as she rules through poses and characters. Throughout ChromaticGaga tells us that she is a free woman, not your plastic doll; she will be your enigma; she is like sour candy.

She has always been, in terms of drag, a kind of conceptual queen. Gaga produced some of the top 40 best bops, such as "Paparazzi,quot; and "Bad Romance,quot;. A pop author, she has been a creator of lush visuals and a songwriter with a (sometimes cliche) message: about fame, weirdness, and being yourself.

And it worked for a long time, from Fame was, to the elongated Monster of fame moment, through the Born this way period. But that is a difficult lane to inhabit for a long time. After all, even Madonna and Beyoncé worked through their great eras of messages. Rather than creating a slow build, Gaga exploded for being too much: the genre rumors, the meat dress, the multi-layered videos. He almost had to start reducing his stardom.

Gaga stepped out of the top 40 hamster wheel with duet project Tony Bennett Cheek with cheekand with 2016 JoanneShe tried to do a stripped down personal record with a touch of Gaga. Joanne was a kind of rock album from the 60s and 70s that supposedly said: "This is me." But it was somewhat disappointing that the concept Queen Gaga could not find a more original way to make the personal turn that pop music had taken. Then came A star has been born, that revitalized Gaga's stardom; she made room for the serious retro rock of Joanne, but was able to bring back the pop audience along with her.

Four years have passed since Joanne, and what feels like an eternity since 2013 Artpop. "Stupid Love,quot;, the first single and video of the Chromatic era, released last month, announced the return of the queen of great pop concept Gaga. The blatantly sung choruses of the song were a return to form, and the video, with Gaga dancing in the midst of a post apocalyptic Mad Max desert backdrop: provided an otherworldly context for your sounds.

With Chromatic, it's like the new Gaga takes the lessons and the confidence to build her own world in A star has been born, and her Enigma Las Vegas residence, and she's ready to go back to being Gaga without apologizing, leaking her early electropop through the '90s house. The album could use more of Gaga's originality, but it's a testament to the unique lane that She has created for herself that it feels like a great event to have her back.

"Stupid Love,quot; was successful as lead soloist in setting the tone and world of Chromatic. But the song, Gaga's first collaboration with famed producer Max Martin, was too close to an attempt to reintroduce old-school Gaga. It was as if they were trying to get back the idea of ​​craving the toxicity of "Bad Romance,quot;, but in an optimistic way "Born This Way,quot;. Okay, but it never becomes unique.

Chromatic It itself begins strongly with "Alice,quot;. The song captures the sound inspired by the record house, her escapist themes of feeling untethered from the world ("Where's my body? I'm trapped in my mind,quot;), all complemented by Gaga's vocal theatricality, delivered with a twist operatic. As she sings "Take me home," you want to follow her down the rabbit hole.

"Rain on Me,quot;, the Ariana Grande duet released as the second single, follows "Stupid Love,quot;, and is a better song. It's always exciting, not to mention weird, when two indisputable pop titans come together. Although it can easily go very wrong, or even worse, end badly, Gaga has an incredible talent for diva collaborations, from "Telephone,quot; with Beyoncé to Christina Aguilera's duet for "Do What U Want,quot;. The song highlights Ariana's delicate vocal melodies, punctuated by Gaga's distorted voices as the butch goddess "Rain,quot; demands. In. Me, "has enough intentional camping appeal to be proud of the rain house / dance pop canon alongside,quot; It Raining Men. "