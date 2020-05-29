Christian Cooper criticizes death threats against Amy Cooper after she falsely accused him

%MINIFYHTML618640ca7520f7ee313de76ba637dc5511%

During her appearance in & # 39; The View & # 39 ;, she addresses the incident, which took place on May 25, and spoke about the backlash Amy's facing after her sister Melody Cooper posted the video of her brother on Twitter. .

Christian Cooper broke his silence in the viral video of him being racially outlined by a white woman named Amy Cooper in Central Park. During his appearance in "The view"On Thursday, May 28, he addressed the incident, which took place on May 25, and also spoke about the backlash Amy faced after her sister Melody Cooper posted the video of her brother on Twitter.

Christian hinted that he did not support harassing Amy. "Regarding the death threats, I have been unequivocal that I was receiving them: it is abhorrent and it is contrary," he explained.

He continued, "If you think what she did was wrong, that she was trying to kill me with a cop over my head, then there is no way you can justify turning around and putting a death threat on her head. So, that I have to stop. That is not acceptable. "

"Everything else that has happened to him … It makes me uncomfortable to define someone for a couple of seconds of what he has done," he shared. "You know, it's a stressful situation. She had a very bad judgment moment."

"There is no excuse that it was a racist act," said Christian. "Because it was a racist act. But define her entire life? I don't know. Only she can tell us if that defines her entire life, by what she does in the future and what she has done in the past. I can not answer that. The frenzy makes me uncomfortable. "

In the viral video, Amy, who worked as vice president of investment solutions at investment firm Franklin Templeton, was allegedly walking her dog without his leash, which meant he was violating the park's rules. It seemed like she was involved in an argument with Christian. "Sir, I'm asking you to stop taping me … I'm going to call the police!" She said, to which Christian replied, "Please call the police."

"I will tell you that an African American man threatens my life," he said. Fearlessly, Christian replied, "Please tell them what you want." Amy called the police and frantically reported to the cops: "Sorry, I am at the Ramble, and there is a man, African American, with a bicycle helmet. He is taping me and threatening me and my dog." … Sorry, I can't hear you. I'm being threatened by a man on The Ramble. Please send the police over there immediately. "

After the incident, her employer revealed on Twitter that Amy had been fired. "Following our internal review of the Central Park incident yesterday, we made the decision to fire the employee involved, with immediate effect. We do not tolerate any form of racism in Franklin Templeton," the tweet read.