CHLA Reports Additional Cases of Novel Inflammatory Condition Possibly Related to Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Children & # 39; s Hospital in Los Angeles announced on Friday two additional cases of a new inflammatory condition that could be related to the new coronavirus, bringing to six the total number of patients diagnosed with Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

The age range for the six children is four months to eight years. All six children have been released from the hospital, according to Jackie Szmuszkovicz, a pediatric cardiologist and Kawasaki disease specialist at CHLA.

Five of the six children had symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and one of the children went into shock. All six children had a positive COVID-19 antibody test, which can identify whether an individual had a previous infection, but none of them tested positive for the virus on admission.

"We have been communicating with pediatric specialists at centers across the country and around the world," says Szmuszkovicz. "We are entering our patients into registries to help define the nature of the disease and demographics, and we are also collaborating on research projects to help define best treatment and practices."

The six MIS-C cases come from a total of 21 Kawasaki disease patients who have undergone antibody testing since April 1. These children will continue to undergo antibody testing should they develop antibodies later.

You can find more information about MIS-C on the CHLA website.