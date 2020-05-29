China pressures Hong Kong to support security law

HONG KONG – Pro-China pollsters are pressing cautious Hong Kong residents to sign. The city's business tycoons are declaring their faith in the Chinese government. Local officials, both senior and junior, are coming together to pledge their support, imitating wooden displays of fidelity that are a staple of Communist Party policy on the continent.
The Chinese government has mounted an aggressive campaign to shed a more positive light on its treatment of Hong Kong, where residents have strongly rejected Beijing's increasingly heavy hand. The new push is intended to demonstrate a broad level of support among public officials, business leaders and the more than seven million city residents for a new national security law that Beijing is forcing the former British colony to adopt.
"They are doing everything possible to create a welcoming atmosphere about this new law," said Claudia Mo, a legislator for democracy. "It's just disgusting. Who are you trying to fool?"
The campaign represents a brazen attempt by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to drown critics at a time when China faces global protest over its plan for Hong Kong. With the The United States threatens retaliatory economic punishment, Chinese officials are promoting the idea that they are responding to the will of the Hong Kong people and that their authoritarian policies enjoy wide public support.
The law has yet to be drafted, although China's top legislative body on Thursday approved the plan to enact one, perhaps by September. The plan reflects Beijing's frustration with the pro-democracy protests that have plagued Hong Kong since last year. Critics fear that any law could undermine the freedoms of the territory, including its tradition of freedom of expression and an independent judiciary, allowing Beijing to end dissent.
Survey data on the new law is limited, but recent events suggest that it will not be well received. Authorities have avoided pushing that legislation since 2003 because it was deemed deeply unpopular. Pro-democracy candidates won 57 percent of the vote in the district-level elections in November defeating their pro-Beijing rivals.
To counter that narrative, Xi, China's most powerful leader in decades, is rolling out the same political playbook in Hong Kong that he has used to consolidate his power on the continent, using public displays of loyalty to project confidence at vulnerable times.
"They want this kind of well-orchestrated drama to present the image of the people behind them, when clearly most people in Hong Kong are against the new law," said Willy Lam, a political analyst at China University of Hong Kong "The message to the opposition is:" We have already obtained the support of so many people, so it is useless to oppose them. "
More than a dozen Hong Kong officials, including leaders of the police, fire and immigration departments, have offered surprisingly similar endorsements of a new law.
They have denounced anti-government protesters as protesters. They have warned about the threat of terrorism and argued that stricter laws are needed for long-term prosperity.
The statements are a jarring display of compliance in a city known for passionate debate, and reflect Beijing's growing influence on the territory, experts say.
"The civil service used to be more politically neutral," said Mr. Lam, the analyst. "Hong Kong increasingly follows the customs of the Communist Party."
Carrie Lam, CEO of Hong Kong, has helped lead the charge. She has said that the law has generated a "positive response,quot; from citizens and that foreign investors are eager for a safe environment. On Thursday, he stood next to residents of a pro-Beijing neighborhood and signed a petition for support.
Mr. Xi recently sent a senior official to meet with members of the city's business elite who had traveled to Beijing for the annual meeting of the Chinese legislature. MP Han Zheng, who oversees Hong Kong politics, praised them for their diligence and reminded them of their duties as party members to publicly support the law.
Then came the talking points. The growing unrest forced Beijing to push through the legislation, Han said, according to a video of the meeting released by the Chinese government. Social stability was important to the Hong Kong economy, he said.
Hong Kong's business community once served as a buffer for Beijing's hard-line policies. But the party has brought many business leaders to its side in recent years, asking for support during crucial moments of political instability.
Hong Kong tycoons and the business elite control about a third of the seats in the Legislative Council, the city's legislative body. Their support is rewarded by lucrative deals on the continent.
"They line up when they need to because they maintain the balance of power in chief executive elections, and in return, their business is looked after on the mainland and here," said David Webb, a longtime Hong Kong investor.
The Beijing campaign has caused even moderate members of the establishment to change their tone.
Michael Tien, a pro-Beijing lawmaker who had He called for a compromise during last year's protests, said stricter laws were needed. After attending legislative meetings for the past week in Beijing, he said he had become convinced that China intended to use the law to persecute a "small majority of people in Hong Kong who are causing conflict."
"The radicals are coming back," Tien said of the protests. "It has gone beyond my tolerance and patience."
The party also activated its network of supporters in Hong Kong.
A group affiliated with the pro-Beijing establishment has created stands with red, white, and blue banners to gather signatures in support of the law. The group, known as the United Front Support National Security Legislation, has collected more than 1.8 million signatures, according to the Chinese. state media
The group's advisers include Starry Lee and Regina Ip, two pro-Beijing politicians. During her time as Hong Kong's chief security officer two decades ago, Ms. Ip attempted and did not pass a law against subversion and treason known as Article 23.
Ms. Ip said the petition campaigns were organized by "patriots dyed in the wool." She said that while she was a consultant, she had not participated in street activities due to "scheduling conflicts."
"In principle, of course, we support it, but I haven't seen the details," Ip said of the security law. But, he added, "it must be consistent with the principles of customary law so that our judges and the police can enforce it."
At lunchtime on Thursday, several volunteers from the group held clipboards on a busy walkway in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay neighborhood.
While the group's website required people to provide names, the last four digits of their government ID numbers, and their phone numbers, passers-by in Causeway Bay were asked to sign without providing any other personal information. The signatures ranged from full names and English names to illegible doodles.
Peggy Lau, 40, offered her signature. She said the protests have "made the environment really bad and disturbing."
"The marches that express people's demands are fine, but they are not violence," said Lau, who works in finance. "It greatly affects our livelihoods."
In mainland China, state-run media has provided extensive coverage of statements of support from Hong Kong officials, business leaders and workers. China Central Television, the state broadcaster, said the petition campaign showed that "all walks of life in Hong Kong fully support Hong Kong in upholding the national security law."
Mo, the lawmaker, said the campaign showed that the party viewed Hong Kong as a regular Chinese city and that it would demand the same ideological conformity it imposes on the mainland.
"I was taught when I was young that it doesn't harmonize if everyone sings the same note," he said. “That pluralism, that diversity, is supposed to be good. Now there is no such thing. "
Javier C. Hernández reported from Taipei, Taiwan, and Alexandra Stevenson from Hong Kong. Elaine Yu contributed reporting from Hong Kong. Cao Li and Albee Zhang contributed to the investigation.