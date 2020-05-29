Charlamagne Tha God On Joe Biden Interview: I respect your honesty

Charlamagne Tha God's interview with former Vice President Joe Biden went viral last week when the Democratic presidential candidate told him he was not black if he couldn't decide to vote for him or Trump.

Charlamagne, who has been outspokenly critical of Biden, says she respects him for his honesty.

"I knew what the reaction to the line would be," he begins. "You know when you have something. You just don't know how big it's going to be. You know when you're sitting on that gold."

Charlamagne continued: "I respect honesty, he said what he honestly had in mind. I don't know what to tell everyone. I saw that his team was playing as a joke," he said.

But Charlamagne wants people to be realistic about their expectations.

"If you think a powerful old white politician will ever take responsibility for his fucking tricks, then you don't understand how privileges or politics work," said Andrew Schulz, co-host of The Brilliant Idiots.