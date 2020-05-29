Home Entertainment Charlamagne Tha God On Joe Biden Interview: I respect your honesty

Charlamagne Tha God On Joe Biden Interview: I respect your honesty

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Charlamagne Tha God's interview with former Vice President Joe Biden went viral last week when the Democratic presidential candidate told him he was not black if he couldn't decide to vote for him or Trump.

Charlamagne, who has been outspokenly critical of Biden, says she respects him for his honesty.

"I knew what the reaction to the line would be," he begins. "You know when you have something. You just don't know how big it's going to be. You know when you're sitting on that gold."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©