CDC Says Failure of Tests Did Not Affect US Response Experts Disagree

The failed launch of the COVID-19 tests did not cripple the country's early response to the pandemic, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

CDC Director Robert Redfield cited a new analysis released by the agency on Friday. The analysis suggests that the new coronavirus began to spread in the country in late January or early February, but only at low levels. The study appears in the CDC Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report.

With the new data, Redfield argued that the level of spread was so low in those early days that additional testing would not have made a difference in detecting the spread of the pandemic virus. If CDC had initially produced and expanded a functional test for COVID-19, which it failed to do infamously, "it really would be like looking for a needle in a haystack," Redfield said, according to NPR.

Interestingly, he also claimed that a new analysis shows that the country's outbreak surveillance systems are effective in detecting outbreaks early. The analysis was based on four lines of evidence: genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 isolates, tests performed as part of routine influenza surveillance, emergency room records, and information on two early deaths in California that were determined in retrospect they were due to COVID- 19)

"We had very good eyes on that," Redfield said of the outbreak. "And the availability of having a diagnosis did not change our ability to do surveillance."

Experts were quick to dispute Redfield's claims. Michael Mina, an infectious disease expert at Harvard, told NPR that, contrary to Redfield's claim, the data "demonstrate the need for major expansions and improvements in infectious disease surveillance for public health."

Similarly, Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo noted that "no one argues that the United States should have conducted widespread testing in January," as Redfield seems to suggest. But, "we should have done targeted surveillance testing … We still don't know precisely when COVID-19 was first introduced or how many people became infected. The only way we could have known is if we had been testing more wide. "

The United States is now one of the most affected countries in the world, with more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other. This week, the United States surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths.