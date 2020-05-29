Cassie Randolph tried to break up with Colton Underwood a few times

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were one of the couples that lasted the longest Single franchise, but it seems like something was missing from their relationship from the start.
A source tells E! The news that while Colton and Cassie passed the one-year mark of their romance, the news of their breakup "is not surprising,quot; to those who know them. "In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than a hot romance," the source explains. "Cassie was not as prepared for the quiet life that Colton wants right now and tried to end it several times."
This time, what kept their breakup going was quarantine, according to the source. During their time together at her parents' home, the former footballer and aspiring speech pathologist realized that "they are probably better off as friends."
While they both knew their relationship had run its course, a second source says Cassie was the one who "started the conversation."
This "annoyed,quot; Colton, but the same source says: "It led them both to be open and honest about what was happening."
According to the source, this difficult conversation took place at least a month ago, which coincides with Colton's return to his family's home in Utah after his recovery from the coronavirus.
Both sources say Colton and Cassie understand that there is no future for them as a couple, but they wish to maintain the bond they formed during their time together. "They really want to remain good friends and hope they can support each other in their lives," adds the second source.
In her own statement on the matter, Cassie promised, "I love Colton a lot and have enormous respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much in the past two years, and we will always have each other again."
Similarly, Colton said this is simply the beginning of a "new chapter,quot; for them.
