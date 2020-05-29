Cardi B publishes Instagram video about police brutality and protests

%MINIFYHTML6f8a09c76e620203687ccf9eaf8af97d12% %MINIFYHTML6f8a09c76e620203687ccf9eaf8af97d12%

Cardi B simply "wrote " One of the best opinion pieces I've read so far on protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, how social media highlights the cycle of police brutality and murder, and why we should focus on expelling racist local government officials except she said it all in a perfect way Instagram video.

Protests across the country on the murder of a Minnesota citizen George Floyd, as much as Breonna Taylor, a woman from Kentucky who was shot by police officers who broke into his apartment in March, broke out in violence and arrests at the hands of militarized officers Thursday night. Cardi B after jump On Instagram speak her two cents in this horrible week, despite the fact that she does not "want to make everything political", to which I say: Please Cardi, please make everything political!

"It is really frustrating because police brutality has been going on even before I was born, but it has been more visual since social media started showing up.", "she says." Since Instagram started, let's just say an app … How many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trend hashtags have we seen? These hashtags are repeated … I have been making videos of police brutality since my teeth have been fucked. And the only change has been my fucking teeth, you know what I'm saying? "

"Motherfuckers could take the adult and adult form and act peacefully," she says. of the criticism that people they were "looting"In Minnesota." People are tired of it and now this is what people have to turn to. "

Cardi also wants those those who are frustrated, in addition to protesting, to focus energy to eliminate racists in local government. "Another way for people to take power … it's by vote. And when I say vote, I'm not just talking about the president, "she says." We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges, we could vote for DAs, district attorneys, we could vote for these people for our country. "

She adds, "The people who vote for these people are cops, mostly probably rednecks, that's why every shit like this happens in their favor. These people have the power, DA, judges … .they have the power to prosecute when they fuck things like this. We have to vote … We have to inform ourselves of these people who are in power. You think that because they are not a senator, they are not a governor, or they are not a president, they have no power, but they have power where you Live."