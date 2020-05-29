Cardi B in Minneapolis riots after George Floyd's death: no "choice"

%MINIFYHTML4487bcca3886c27926967b23953aa03c11%

The Grammy-winning raptor publicly states on Twitter that she supports the actions after George Floyd's death at the hands of four police officers.

Cardi B She participated in a heated discussion on Twitter after she tapped her account to share images of a target looted in Minneapolis during the riots. The Grammy-winning raptor publicly stated that she supported the actions after George Floyd's death at the hands of four police officers.

"They loot in Minnesota and as much as I don't like this type of violence, it is what it is," she captioned her video on Thursday, May 28. "Too many peaceful marches, too many trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS" People are left WITHOUT CHOICE. "

However, some of his followers disagreed with his political views. "How do the looting, riots, and destruction of your OWN community bring justice for someone?" The fan wrote to hitmaker "Bodak Yellow," who later replied, "How can attacking, profiling, beating, and murdering black men without any consequence equals serving and protecting? Who is giving them justice and trust in the cops? salad! "

Others echoed Cardi's sentiment when one shared a GIF of Martin Luther King Jr. saying, "Mutiny is the language of the unheard." Meanwhile, another fan commented, "People are fed up with the peaceful protest being doing nothing at all."

"You're right, it's not just about George Floyd; it's about him and ALL OTHER LOST BLACK LIVES! What isn't he clicking on? BC THEY'RE LISTENING," added a follower.

Regarding George's death, four police officers involved in George's arrest were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. However, no charges have been filed. On May 27, President Donald trump announced that the FBI and the Justice Department are investigating George's death.